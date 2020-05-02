UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 37 To Almost 700 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 37 to Almost 700 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Moscow has registered 37 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 695, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Thirty-seven patients with diagnosed pneumonia and positive coronavirus test results have died in Moscow," the statement read.

The response center noted that the coronavirus could be easily mistaken for symptoms of other viral respiratory infections. COVID-19 patients can have both mild forms of infection or serious health conditions.

The statement added that it was, therefore, dangerous to self-medicate.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

1 hour ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

1 hour ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

1 hour ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.