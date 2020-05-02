MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Moscow has registered 37 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 695, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Thirty-seven patients with diagnosed pneumonia and positive coronavirus test results have died in Moscow," the statement read.

The response center noted that the coronavirus could be easily mistaken for symptoms of other viral respiratory infections. COVID-19 patients can have both mild forms of infection or serious health conditions.

The statement added that it was, therefore, dangerous to self-medicate.