Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 50 To 3,281 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A total of 50 COVID-19 patients have died in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours bringing the city's death toll to 3,281, Moscow coronavirus response center said on Saturday.
"In Moscow, 50 patients, diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus, have died," the center said in a statement.
On Friday, 44 people died from the coronavirus in the capital.