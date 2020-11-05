(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 67 over the past day to 7,071, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Another 67 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Tuesday, the corresponding rise to the Russian capital's coronavirus disease death toll was 68.