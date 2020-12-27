UrduPoint.com
Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 73 Over Past Day To 10,913 - Response Center

27th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) A further 73 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Moscow over the past 24 hours, taking the Russian capital's total death toll to 10,913, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Another 73 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

On Friday, 77 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the Russian capital.

More Stories From World

