Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 76 Over Past Day To 10,989 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 76 Over Past Day to 10,989 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A further 76 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Moscow over the past 24 hours, taking the Russian capital's total death toll to 10,989, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

On Saturday, 73 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the Russian capital.

