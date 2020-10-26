UrduPoint.com
Moscow's COVID-19 Deaths Rise By 62 To 6,442 Over Past Day - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Deaths Rise by 62 to 6,442 Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Another 62 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,442, the Russian capital's COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

"Sixty-two patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

A day earlier, the city reported 68 fatalities.

