Moscow's COVID-19 Epidemic Curve Has Not Peaked Yet, Will Hopefully Be Smooth - Mayor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Epidemic Curve Has Not Peaked Yet, Will Hopefully Be Smooth - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Moscow's coronavirus epidemic curve has not yet peaked, and the authorities hope that it will be smooth, the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we did not pass the peak. You can not talk about it. We are only at the beginning of the peak of this disease. We will hope that it will be smoother and more painless than what we observe in other countries," Sobyanin told the TVC broadcaster.

Half of the people who travel from abroad have passed through Moscow, Sobyanin said.

"Half of all people who came from abroad passed through Moscow, and plus the Muscovites themselves, quite many of them, like to travel abroad. Many also traveled to [the French luxury ski resort of] Courchevel and brought back a whole suitcase of viruses," he said.

Passenger traffic in the Moscow metro fell by 40-50 percent after a quarantine and the self-isolation of a number of citizens were ordered, the mayor added.

