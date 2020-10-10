MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The coronavirus mortality rate in Moscow is on the rise, while the number of hospitalizations has climbed to the highest level since April, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The number of critically ill patients, people in ICU units, patients that require ventilators, is increasing, even mortality begins to rise again.

This suggests that a pandemic is coming, the dynamics do not envision anything good," the mayor told the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Sobyanin added that 83% of coronavirus-positive patients who died were more than 60 years old. Moreover, the majority of people who died had other chronic illnesses.

The mayor called on city residents to remain alert during the next few months until "the development of the vaccine is available on an industrial scale."