MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 and had contracted double pneumonia have died in Moscow, the city coronavirus response center reported on Saturday evening.

"Two patients who were diagnosed with double pneumonia and were tested positive for the coronavirus disease, have died in Moscow.

Patients were 58- and 70-years-old," the center said.

A total of 3,357 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moscow since the start of the outbreak. As many as 194 people have been discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment for the disease, while 29 patients have died.

As of Saturday morning, 4,731 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Russia, the majority in the capital city of Moscow.