Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 11 Over Past Day - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 11 Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Moscow has registered 11 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll surpassed 4,800, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 11 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

More Stories From World

