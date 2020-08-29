UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 12 Over Past Day To 4,798 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,798, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 10 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

More Stories From World

