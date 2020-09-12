Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 12 Over Past Day To 4,968 - Response Center
Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,968, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.
"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
In the previous day, nine people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.