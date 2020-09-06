UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 13 Over Past Day To 4,891 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Moscow has registered 13 new deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,891, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 11 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow.

