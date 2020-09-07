(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 new deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,905, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 13 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow.