UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 14 Over Past Day To 4,905 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 14 Over Past Day to 4,905 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 new deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,905, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 13 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

3 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

4 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.