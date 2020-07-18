UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 14 To 4,285 Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,285, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 13 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 13.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 593,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the fourth biggest number of coronavirus cases - 759,203 ones - with 539,373 recoveries and 12,123 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States with over 3.6 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. Brazil comes second with more than 2 million infected people, while India third with over 1 million patients.

