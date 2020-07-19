(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,299, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 14 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.