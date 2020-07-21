Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 17 To 4,331 Over Past Day - Response Center
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow has registered 17 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,331, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.
"Another 17 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
In the previous day, 15 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.