MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 24 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,738, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 24 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 20 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.