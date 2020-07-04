UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 25 To 3,929 Over Past Day - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Moscow has registered 25 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,929, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on late Friday.

"Another 25 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 34 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 10.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 523,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the third biggest number of coronavirus cases - 667,883 ones - with 437,893 recoveries and 9,859 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States with over 2.7 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. Brazil comes second with about 1.5 million infected people.

