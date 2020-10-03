(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Moscow has registered 32 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,314, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 32 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

This figure is the highest single-day death toll since July 13, when 37 people died from COVID-19.

In the previous day, 28 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.