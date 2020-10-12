UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 34 To 5,629 Over Past Day - Response Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Moscow has registered 34 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,629, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 34 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 35 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

