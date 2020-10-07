UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 41 To 5,442 Over Past Day - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 41 to 5,442 Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Moscow has registered 41 death of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,442, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 41 patient, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 31 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

38 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

54 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

55 minutes ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

54 minutes ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

57 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.