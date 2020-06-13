UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 44 To 3,231 In Past Day - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:21 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A total of 44 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the capital to 3,231, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 44 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Thursday, 49 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

