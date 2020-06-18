UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 49 To 3,483 Over Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 49 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,483, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 49 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 48 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 8.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 446,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the third biggest number of coronavirus cases - 553,301 ones - with 304,342 recoveries and 7,478 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States with over 2.1 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. Brazil comes second with 923,189 infected people.

