MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Moscow has registered 55 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,497, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 55 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

This figure is the highest single-day death toll since June 10, when 56 people died from COVID-19.

In the previous day, 41 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.