MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Moscow's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 58 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of related deaths in the Russian capital to 5,687, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 58 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

A day before, 34 people died from COVID-19 in the city.