Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 58 To 5,687 - Response Center
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Moscow's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 58 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of related deaths in the Russian capital to 5,687, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"A total of 58 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.