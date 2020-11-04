Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 68 Over Past Day, Tops 7,000 - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Moscow has registered 68 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 7,004, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Another 68 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
In the previous day, 63 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.