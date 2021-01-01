(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 11,280, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

