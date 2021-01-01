UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 71 Over Past Day To 11,280 - Response Center

Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:37 PM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 71 Over Past Day to 11,280 - Response Center

Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 11,280, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 11,280, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Seventy-one patients tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

