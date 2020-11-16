UrduPoint.com
Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 72 Over Past Day to 7,859 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moscow has registered 72 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 7,859, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 72 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 75 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

More Stories From World

