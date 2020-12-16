UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 73 Over Past Day To 10,095 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Moscow has registered 73 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,095, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 73 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 77 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

