MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 73 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,183, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 73 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 76 people infected with the coronavirus died in the city.