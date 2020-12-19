UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 74 Over Past Day To 10,317 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 74 Over Past Day to 10,317 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Moscow has registered 74 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,317, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 72 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

26 minutes ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

26 minutes ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

26 minutes ago

US blacklists Chinese companies including chip gia ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.