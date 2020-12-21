UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 75 Within 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Another 75 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours, down from 77 the day before, the city's COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 75 patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus test results died," the center said in an update.

Moscow's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 10,496.

More Stories From World

