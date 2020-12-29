UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 75 Over Past Day To 11,064 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Moscow has registered 75 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 11,064, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 75 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 76 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

