MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Moscow has registered 77 new COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,394, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Seventy-seven patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the authority said.

On Friday, the response center reported 74 fatalities.