Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 77 To 10,394 Within 24 Hours - Response Center
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Moscow has registered 77 new COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,394, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.
"Seventy-seven patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the authority said.
On Friday, the response center reported 74 fatalities.