Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 77 to 10,394 Within 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Moscow has registered 77 new COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,394, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Seventy-seven patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the authority said.

On Friday, the response center reported 74 fatalities.

More Stories From World

