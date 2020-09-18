UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises By 8 Over Past Day To 5,033 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 8 Over Past Day to 5,033 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Moscow has registered eight deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,033, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another eight patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, nine people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

1 hour ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

2 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

2 hours ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.