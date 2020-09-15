UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 13, Tops 5,000 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Moscow has registered 13 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 5,006, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

