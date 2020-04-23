MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Moscow has registered 27 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 288, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 27 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 38 to 90 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.