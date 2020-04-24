MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 41 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 366, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 41 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 34 to 92 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.