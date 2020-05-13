(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 53 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,232, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 53 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The figure is slightly lower than 58, 56 and 55 deaths registered on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively.