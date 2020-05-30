UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day by 78 to 2,408 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 78 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,408, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 78 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 76 people infected with the coronavirus died in the city.

