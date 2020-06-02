UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 71 To 2,624 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,624, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 71 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 76 people infected with the coronavirus died in the city.

