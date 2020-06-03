Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 61 To 2,685 - Response Center
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Moscow has registered 61 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,685, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Another 61 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.
This figure is the city's lowest one-day COVID-19 death toll since May 23, when 59 deaths were registered.
In the previous day, 71 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.