(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 48 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,531, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 48 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 49 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.