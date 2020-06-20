UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 34 To 3,565 - Response Center

Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 34 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,565, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

Moscow's one-day death toll fell below 40 first time since May 6.

"Another 34 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 48 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

