UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 26 To 3,643 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day by 26 to 3,643 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Moscow has registered 26 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,643, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 26 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 20 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

38 seconds ago

Gas Flow Via TurkStream to Temporarily Stop for Ma ..

16 minutes ago

Rs 56b tax relief a mega step of PTI govt: Mian As ..

16 minutes ago

Hyderabad's civic agencies still waiting for funds ..

16 minutes ago

Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists Agree on C ..

16 minutes ago

50 shopkeepers fined for over charging

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.