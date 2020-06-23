Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 26 To 3,643 - Response Center
Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Moscow has registered 26 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,643, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.
"Another 26 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.
In the previous day, 20 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.