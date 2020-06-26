UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 25 To 3,694 - Response Center

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day by 25 to 3,694 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 25 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,694, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 25 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

