UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day By 20 To 3,714 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises Over Past Day by 20 to 3,714 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 20 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,714, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 20 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 25 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

28 confirmed fake pilot licences to be terminated ..

3 minutes ago

Mushal Mullick for unconditional release of IOJ&K ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

3 minutes ago

Sports officials review work on ongoing sports pro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.