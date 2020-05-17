UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Deputy Mayor Says Doctors Helped Over 27,000 People Recover From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Another 1,458 patients in Moscow have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cured people in Russia's capital and the most populated region to 27,490, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Sunday.

"In the preceding 24 hours, another 1,458 people have recovered upon receiving treatment. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 27,490," Rakova told reporters.

Meanwhile, 364 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region surrounding the Russian capital in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,088 people have recovered in the region.

"To date, there have been 27,369 cases of the coronavirus infection registered in the Moscow Region, 268 patients have passed away," the region's response center said.

Russia has confirmed a total of 281,752 cases, with the death toll at 2,631.

