UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's District Court To Study Case Against Film Director Serebrennikov Again

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Moscow's District Court to Study Case Against Film Director Serebrennikov Again

Moscow's Meshchansky District Court will study the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, again, following a request by the prosecution, a source in the court told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Moscow's Meshchansky District Court will study the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, again, following a request by the prosecution, a source in the court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The case was registered on October 21," the source said. The date of the new trial has not been set yet, and a judge has not been appointed, the source added.

The Meshchansky District Court decided in mid-September to return the case to prosecutors over suspected contradictions in the charges.

The prosecution challenged the ruling in the Moscow City Court, and the court ruled earlier in October that the criminal case had been returned to prosecutors illegally. Now the Meshchansky District Court will have to hold a new trial.

Investigators suspect Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the Moscow Gogol Center Theater, and several other people of embezzling money that was allocated by the government for the development and popularization of modern art in Russia as part of the Platforma theater project in 2011-2014.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Russia Money October Criminals Government Court

Recent Stories

Ducab - Etihad ESCO deal to save 3.25m KWh energy ..

26 minutes ago

Singapore to mark first-ever participation at WETE ..

56 minutes ago

NAB extends till Nov 12 judicial remand of Zardari ..

1 hour ago

UAE to participate in &#039;One Young World Summit ..

1 hour ago

Syria's Assad visits Idlib front line: presidency

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.