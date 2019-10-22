Moscow's Meshchansky District Court will study the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, again, following a request by the prosecution, a source in the court told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Moscow's Meshchansky District Court will study the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, again, following a request by the prosecution, a source in the court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The case was registered on October 21," the source said. The date of the new trial has not been set yet, and a judge has not been appointed, the source added.

The Meshchansky District Court decided in mid-September to return the case to prosecutors over suspected contradictions in the charges.

The prosecution challenged the ruling in the Moscow City Court, and the court ruled earlier in October that the criminal case had been returned to prosecutors illegally. Now the Meshchansky District Court will have to hold a new trial.

Investigators suspect Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the Moscow Gogol Center Theater, and several other people of embezzling money that was allocated by the government for the development and popularization of modern art in Russia as part of the Platforma theater project in 2011-2014.